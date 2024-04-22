Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We round up the latest Sunderland transfer headlines and explain what you need to know about each one...

YOUNG STRIKER ON RADAR

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland hold an interest in Derby County striker Dajaune Brown, as per Graham Falk. The 18-year-old is currently on loan at Gateshead, where has made a huge impact since joining in January. Brown has nine goals for the National League side and has been scouted by the Black Cats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s seen as a potential long-term prospect for the club, rather than an immediate first-team player. Derby would be reluctant to lose the talented youngster, and there would be interest from a number of other clubs were he to depart.

Brown’s prospects of earning promotion with Gateshead this season were brought to a shock end on Sunday when the EFL and National League announced that they would not be able to take part in the play-offs as a result of the terms of their lease of the Gateshead International Stadium. Brown will have the chance of ending the campaign with some silverware when Rob Elliot’s side contest the FA Trophy final next month.

FRESH INTEREST IN PATTERSON

Wolves are the latest club to be credited with an interest in a summer move for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson. The highly-rated youngster is drawing attention as he continues to impress on Wearside, the 1-0 defeat to Millwall his 106th consecutive appearance for the club.

The Sun report that Patterson is on a three-player shortlist for Wolves, who anticipating interest from Saudia Arabia in their current number one goalkeeper Jose Sa this summer. Patterson, Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher are the three candidates to replace Sa, according to reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo understands that Patterson has significant top-tier interest from the summer, including from Arsenal and Liverpool as they prepare for the possible departures of Kelleher and Ramsdale. Celtic are also understood to be interested, with Joe Hart to retire this summer.

Sunderland are in a strong position should any bids be made this summer, as the goalkeeper is under contract until 2026. Patterson himself is happy on Wearside and in no rush to move on - and would have reservations about being second-choice at a club unless there is a clear plan and pathway put in place for his future progression. It would take a big bid to tempt Sunderland, but it’s undoubtedly one to watch over the course of the summer.

BIRMINGHAM CITY MIDFIELDER LINK

According to Football Insider, Sunderland are preparing a bid for Paik Seung-ho this summer. The midfielder joined Birmingham City in January and has made six appearances for his new club, including playing 90 minutes against Rotherham in the 0-0 draw between the two sides on Saturday. He signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at St Andrews.