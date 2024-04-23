Sunderland’s season is drawing towards a disappointing conclusion and thoughts are turning to what is going to be a crucial summer rebuild.
Interim head coach Mike Dodds has said that recruitment planning is under way behind the scenes at the Academy of Light, with change expected after the appointment of a new boss at the end of the campaign. So what’s likely to happen as it stands, and how could that change over the course of the summer months?
Here we assess the 33 players in Sunderland’s senior squad over the course of this campaign and whether they are likely to stay, go, or head out on loan in the summer transfer window…
1. ANTHONY PATTERSON
Has interest from Premier League clubs who are likely to reshuffle their goalkeeping departments this summer, offering a lot of appeal as a homegrown player and one with a huge amount of experience for such a young age. Very much under a long-term contract and so Sunderland are in a strong position, while the player himself is happy at the club. Would take a huge bid and a strong development plan from another club to tempt him away. Verdict: More likely to stay, possible to go Photo: FRANK REID
2. ALEX BASS
Season-long loan at AFC Wimbledon ends this week. Looks unlikely to push for first-team football on Wearside next season and will have suits having had a strong campaign in League Two. Potentially a good moment for him to move on. Verdict: Likely going Photo: Frank Reid
3. NATHAN BISHOP
Is highly-thought of behind the scenes but has had little chance to impress amid Anthony Patterson’s ongoing consistency between the goalposts. Sunderland won’t necessarily be looking to move him on so it’ll be more of a case of at what stage Bishop wants to try and push for regular football. Verdict: Possibly going
Photo: Frank Reid
4. MATTY YOUNG
The highly-rated 17-year-old has worked wonders while out on loan at Darlington this season. He may well go out on loan again next season but as it stands, Young is set to return to Sunderland this summer and may be involved during pre-season again. Verdict: Loan Photo: Ben Cuthbertson
