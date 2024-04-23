1 . ANTHONY PATTERSON

Has interest from Premier League clubs who are likely to reshuffle their goalkeeping departments this summer, offering a lot of appeal as a homegrown player and one with a huge amount of experience for such a young age. Very much under a long-term contract and so Sunderland are in a strong position, while the player himself is happy at the club. Would take a huge bid and a strong development plan from another club to tempt him away. Verdict: More likely to stay, possible to go Photo: FRANK REID