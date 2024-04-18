Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The EFL have released a strong statement and will seek compensation for its clubs following the decision to scrap FA Cup replays next season.

Changes to the competition are set to be implemented for the 2024/25 campaign as part of a six-year agreement between the FA (Football Association) and the Premier League, but has been criticised by many. Gate receipts for FA Cup fixtures are split equally between the two clubs competing, meaning it has always been lucrative for smaller clubs to secure an away tie or replay against teams with bigger stadiums.

The FA Cup currently has no replays from the fifth round, as has been the case for the past five seasons. The FA have started their decision to scrap replays altogether has been made "in light of changes to the calendar driven by the expanded Uefa competitions".

The Europa Conference League was launched in 2021, while the Champions League group stage is set to expand from 32 to 36 teams next season. Fifa also plans to expand the Club World Cup to make it a 32-team competition for 2025.

EFL chief executive Trevor Birch has reacted to the decision to scrap FA Cup replays, stating: “Whilst the league had previously been involved in discussions over the future of the calendar, these were predicated on the agreement of a new financial deal with the Premier League for EFL clubs which has not progressed.

“This is frustrating and disappointing given the calendar is a shared asset across football, and as we have consistently said a whole game approach is required to find solutions to complex fixture scheduling challenges.

“Our domestic calendar has been put under extreme pressure by the expansion of Uefa competitions and ultimately this represents another lost traditional revenue stream for EFL clubs at a time when the financial gap between the biggest clubs and those further down the pyramid is growing bigger than ever.