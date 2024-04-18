Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tranmere Rovers vice-chairman Nicola Palios is calling for protest after claiming Football League clubs, including Sunderland, were not consulted about alterations to the FA Cup. A number of changes have been made to the competition ahead of next season which the FA insist will help to bolster the status and standing of the cup.

One of the major changes will be the scrapping of replays from the first round proper onwards. Replays are currently used up until the fifth round of the competition, but the decision has been made to eliminate them entirely once EFL clubs enter the fray.

It means that each tie will be settled in one meeting in order to cut down on the amount of games being played. For those further down the English footballing pyramid, though, securing a replay in the FA Cup, particularly against high profile opposition, can be very lucrative, with any bonus income often being much-needed.

It's clear then that the changes are not universally popular and Palios has voiced her anger by suggesting they only suit the established elite. She wrote on Twitter: "729 teams compete in the FA Cup. Why is its format being dictated by the Premier League who represent c.3% of them?

"Why were the EFL clubs not given a say? Why is the EPL even dictating whether replays are allowed in rounds they don’t participate in? Protest is needed!"

The changes come as part of a six-year deal between the FA and the Premier League in response to UEFA's new Champions League format, which will see require more midweek slots from next season with more games due to be played.

It has also been announced that the fourth round, fifth round and quarter-finals will be played over standalone weekends, exclusive from Premier League fixtures, while the final will have an exclusive day in the calendar, too. The top flight will also be forced to scrap its mid-season break.

Mark Bullingham, the FA's chief executive said of the revised format: "The Emirates FA Cup is our biggest asset and generates over 60 per cent of our revenue to invest into the game, so it is critical to secure a strong format for the future. This new agreement between the FA and the Premier League strengthens the Emirates FA Cup and gives this very special tournament exclusive weekends in an increasingly busy calendar.

"The new schedule ensures the magic of the Cup is protected and enhanced, while working for the whole of the English game. The longer summer period also allows a much-needed player break before the start of the next season."