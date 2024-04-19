Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The EFL has clarified its position following the removal of FA Cup replays - stating its clubs are being marginalised in favour of others further up the football pyramid.

Changes to the competition are set to be implemented for the 2024/25 campaign as part of a six-year agreement between the FA (Football Association) and the Premier League, but has been criticised by many. Gate receipts for FA Cup fixtures are split equally between the two clubs competing, meaning it has always been lucrative for smaller clubs to secure an away tie or replay against teams with bigger stadiums.

The FA Cup currently has no replays from the fifth round, as has been the case for the past five seasons. The FA have started their decision to scrap replays altogether has been made "in light of changes to the calendar driven by the expanded Uefa competitions." The Europa Conference League was launched in 2021, while the Champions League group stage is set to expand from 32 to 36 teams next season. Fifa also plans to expand the Club World Cup to make it a 32-team competition for 2025.

After EFL chief executive Trevor Birch expressed his frustration and disappointment at the decision to scrap FA Cup replays, the EFL has released a further statement which reads: “The agreement which now sees the abolition of replays from the competition format was agreed solely between the Premier League and FA. Ahead of the deal being announced there was no agreement with the EFL nor was there any formal consultation with EFL clubs as members of the FA and participants in the competition.

“In September 2023, the EFL did initially discuss with clubs potential changes to the FA Cup format but only as part of a wider and more fundamental change to financial distributions. As is now clear, there has been no movement in this area since September.

“This latest agreement between the Premier League and the FA, in the absence of financial reform, is just a further example of how the EFL and its clubs are being marginalised in favour of others further up the pyramid and that only serves to threaten the future of the English game.

“The EFL today calls on both the Premier League and the FA, as the governing body, to re-evaluate their approach to their footballing partnership with the EFL and engage more collaboratively on issues directly affecting our clubs.”