Fabio Borini celebrates after scoring for Sunderland afainst Chelsea. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)Fabio Borini celebrates after scoring for Sunderland afainst Chelsea. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Where are the Sunderland team who beat Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea in 2014 after Fabio Borini penalty? - Gallery

Where are they now: The Sunderland team which stunned Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea with a 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 19th Apr 2024, 12:40 BST

It’s 10 years to the day since Sunderland stunned Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea side to win 2-1 at Stamford Bridge – but what has happened to the players who featured that day?

The result was Mourinho’s first home Premier League defeat in 78 games as Blues boss, despite seeing his side take the lead when Samuel Eto'o opened the scoring in the 12th minute. Connor Wickham equalised for Sunderland six minutes later, before Fabio Borini scored a dramatic late winner from the penalty spot.

Here are the Sunderland players who features that day:

After spells in America and Denmark, Mannone has played for Monaco and Lorient in France. The 35-year-old joined Ligue 1 club Lille last summer.

1. Vito Mannone

After spells in America and Denmark, Mannone has played for Monaco and Lorient in France. The 35-year-old joined Ligue 1 club Lille last summer. Photo: GLYN KIRK

Vergini retired in 2021 after returning to Argentina to play for Boca Juniors and San Lorenzo.

2. Santiago Vergini

Vergini retired in 2021 after returning to Argentina to play for Boca Juniors and San Lorenzo. Photo: Mike Hewitt

The defender retired from football in 2018. The 44-year-old has recently opened up about being declared bankrupt last year.

3. Wes Brown

The defender retired from football in 2018. The 44-year-old has recently opened up about being declared bankrupt last year. Photo: Stu Forster

O'Shea joined Birmingham as a first-team coach under Wayne Rooney last year but left the club after the Blues made another change in the dugout.

4. John O’Shea

O'Shea joined Birmingham as a first-team coach under Wayne Rooney last year but left the club after the Blues made another change in the dugout. Photo: Tony Marshall

