It’s 10 years to the day since Sunderland stunned Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea side to win 2-1 at Stamford Bridge – but what has happened to the players who featured that day?

The result was Mourinho’s first home Premier League defeat in 78 games as Blues boss, despite seeing his side take the lead when Samuel Eto'o opened the scoring in the 12th minute. Connor Wickham equalised for Sunderland six minutes later, before Fabio Borini scored a dramatic late winner from the penalty spot.