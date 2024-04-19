It’s 10 years to the day since Sunderland stunned Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea side to win 2-1 at Stamford Bridge – but what has happened to the players who featured that day?
The result was Mourinho’s first home Premier League defeat in 78 games as Blues boss, despite seeing his side take the lead when Samuel Eto'o opened the scoring in the 12th minute. Connor Wickham equalised for Sunderland six minutes later, before Fabio Borini scored a dramatic late winner from the penalty spot.
Here are the Sunderland players who features that day:
1. Vito Mannone
After spells in America and Denmark, Mannone has played for Monaco and Lorient in France. The 35-year-old joined Ligue 1 club Lille last summer. Photo: GLYN KIRK
2. Santiago Vergini
Vergini retired in 2021 after returning to Argentina to play for Boca Juniors and San Lorenzo. Photo: Mike Hewitt
3. Wes Brown
The defender retired from football in 2018. The 44-year-old has recently opened up about being declared bankrupt last year. Photo: Stu Forster
4. John O’Shea
O'Shea joined Birmingham as a first-team coach under Wayne Rooney last year but left the club after the Blues made another change in the dugout. Photo: Tony Marshall