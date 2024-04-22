Ellis Taylor warming up for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID.Ellis Taylor warming up for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID.
'Excellent': Sunderland U21s player rating photos after Liverpool win - including five 8/10s

Player ratings after Sunderland U21s beat Liverpool 2-1 at Eppleton CW in Premier League 2.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 21:33 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2024, 21:34 BST

Sunderland’s under-21s came from behind to beat a strong Liverpool side 2-1 at Eppleton CW – but how did each player fare?

The young Black Cats fell behind after Lewis Koumas opened the scoring for Liverpool, yet goals from Harrison Jones and Timur Tutierov gave Graeme Murty’s side all three points. The result means Sunderland have qualified for the knockout stages of Premier League 2 .

Here’s how each Sunderland player fared:

Couldn’t do much about Liverpool’s opener. Was alert tip tip a couple of efforts over the bar when he was called upon. 7

Adam Richardson - 7

Couldn't do much about Liverpool's opener. Was alert tip tip a couple of efforts over the bar when he was called upon. 7

Started his first game since January and impressed at right-back. Created a few chances when he was able to get forward. Almost created a goal when Tutierov headed the full-back’s free-kick onto the crossbar. 8

Ellis Taylor - 8

Started his first game since January and impressed at right-back. Created a few chances when he was able to get forward. Almost created a goal when Tutierov headed the full-back's free-kick onto the crossbar. 8

Made an early error which led to Liverpool’s opener when he hesitated on the ball. Recovered well and managed to contain Liverpool forward Jayden Danns. 6

Henry Fieldson - 6

Made an early error which led to Liverpool's opener when he hesitated on the ball. Recovered well and managed to contain Liverpool forward Jayden Danns. 6

Almost got on the scoresheet when he made a late foray forward. Kept trying to play out from the back and positioned himself well to stop Liverpool’s attackers. 8

Luke Bell - 8

Almost got on the scoresheet when he made a late foray forward. Kept trying to play out from the back and positioned himself well to stop Liverpool's attackers. 8

