Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland legends Gary Bennett and Gordon Armstrong discuss where Sunderland need to strengthen in the summer transfer market.

Sunderland legends Gary Bennett and Gordon Armstrong say the club need to strengthen their striker and central midfield options during this summer’s transfer window.

The Black Cats finished 16th in the Championship after a hugely disappointing second half of the season, winning just two of their final 15 matches. Despite signing four new strikers (Nazariy Rusyn, Mason Burstow, Eliezer Mayenda and Hemir) last summer, Sunderland were also heavily reliant on Jack Clarke’s goals throughout the 2023/24 campaign, with the winger scoring 16 league goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s not rocket science at the end of the day. If you have a striker who scores 20, 25 goals it’s certainly a big help,” Armstrong told the Echo. “Our strikers, the maximum anyone has scored is Rusyn with two. It’s been a problem there is no doubt about it.

“Listen, the club has got a model and way to do things, I understand that, but you still have to have one or two players with experience in there in my opinion. Also I think the holding midfield role has been key to us as well. Corry Evans has missed most of the season and we’ve needed someone like that to just maybe get hold of the ball a little bit, bully people and get stuck in.”

After finishing in the play-offs last season, Sunderland were challenging for a top-six place again during the first half of this campaign. Yet despite credible results against promotion challengers West Brom, who they beat 1-0, and Leeds ,who they held to a goalless draw, Sunderland finished with 56 points - 17 points behind sixth-place Norwich.

“You’ve seen teams in the last couple of games, we’ve seen West Brom, Leeds, and you’re thinking we’re not too far away,” Bennett added. “You are thinking if we just had maybe a striker we wouldn’t have been far away.”