Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has been heavily linked with the Sunderland job in recent weeks.

Sunderland would reportedly have to pay a significant compensation fee to make Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl their new head coach.

The 35-year-old German has been heavily linked with the Black Cats in recent weeks, while Championship rivals Hull have also been credited with interest. Rohl is said to have held positive talks with Wednesday about his future at Hillsborough, though, after keeping the club in the Championship.

It’s now been reported by our sister title the Sheffield Star ‘the compensation fee required to steal the 35-year-old away from Wednesday is set somewhere in the close region of an eye-watering £5million.’ The report goes on to say that fee would almost double if a club wants to take Rohl’s coaching staff as well.