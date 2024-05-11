Sunderland endured a disappointing end to the 2023/24 season – with the club already looking ahead to their next campaign.
The Black Cats will be looking to strengthen their squad during the summer transfer window, particularly up front following their recent goalscoring struggles. Sunderland will have money to spend this summer, but could also explore the free agent market – with some potential bargains to be found as players’ contracts expire.
Here are nine strikers from Premier League and Championship clubs whose deals are set to end this summer who the Black Cats could look at.
1. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke)
It’s been confirmed that Campbell will leave Stoke this summer after eight years at the club. After scoring nine Championship goals last season, the 24-year-old has missed parts of this campaign due to injury setbacks, scoring three times in 23 league appearances. Photo: Alex Burstow
2. Divin Mubama (West Ham)
Sunderland have been credited with interest in the West Ham striker, who looks set to leave the London Stadium when his contract expires this summer. The 19-year-old has made 18 senior appearances for the Hammers. Photo: Sebastian Widmann
3. Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United)
A player who has been on Sunderland’s radar before. Jebbison didn’t feature for Sheffield United in the Premier League this season due to a combination of illness and injury. The 20-year-old’s contract is set to expire this summer so new terms would have to be agreed for him to stay at Bramall Lane. Photo: Naomi Baker
4. Jay Rodriguez (Burnley)
Now 34, Rodriguez helped Burnley win promotion from the Championship last season, scoring 10 league goals. The forward has scored just twice in 20 Premier League games this term and is expected to leave Turf Moor this summer. Photo: Lewis Storey