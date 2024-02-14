Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have managed to agree long-term contracts with several members of their first-team squad over the last year - yet some are nearing the end of their current deals.

With the Black Cats pushing to gain promotion from the Championship, the club’s summer transfer business will be influenced by which division they find themselves in. Yet Sunderland’s policy to sign young players means there’s unlikely to be a huge turnover of players at the end of the campaign.

Still, here are five Sunderland players whose contracts are set to expire at the end of this season and are set to leave as things stand.

CORRY EVANS

Sunderland’s captain hasn’t played for over a year due to the ACL injury he suffered in January last year. The midfielder, now 33, did sign a one-year contract extension after the setback, with a club option of an extra year, after playing a key part in the club’s promotion from League One.

Evans has stepped up his recovery this week, training on the grass at the Academy of Light and is set to train with the under-21s squad as he’s phased back into Sunderland’s first team.

BRADLEY DACK

After signing for Sunderland in the summer, when he signed a one-year deal - with a club option of a further year, Dack’s season has been disrupted by multiple injury setbacks.

The 30-year-old has made 12 Championship appearances this term, including five starts, and hasn’t featured since Boxing Day due to a hamstring issue. Head coach Michael Beale has said he doesn't expect Dack to return until next month.

MASON BURSTOW

There was a clause in Burstow’s loan deal from Chelsea for the Premier League club to recall the striker in January, yet he wouldn’t have been able to play for another side this season after representing the Blues’ first-team in August, as well as Sunderland.

Burstow has said the possibility of him returning to Stamford Bridge last month wasn’t discussed, while the 20-year-old scored his first Championship goal during the recent 3-1 win over Stoke. After starting just two of Sunderland’s last 12 league games, the forward will hope to make more of an impact as we reach the Championship run-in.

CALLUM STYLES

Styles signed for Sunderland on an initial loan deal from Barnsley, yet there is an option for the Black Cats to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old midfielder hasn’t been available in recent weeks after undergoing minor surgery to remove his appendix last month. He may be available for Saturday’s trip to Birmingham and will provide competition in midfield and at left-back.

ELLIS TAYLOR

Taylor has been named on Sunderland’s bench eight times in the Championship this season but hasn’t featured in the league. Now 20, the wide player is at a stage where he will want to gain more regular first-team football - following a brief loan spell at Hartlepool last season.