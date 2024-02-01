Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have completed their third January transfer, with Callum Styles joining from Barnsley.

Styles has joined on an initial loan deal until the end of the season, with Sunderland having the option to make that permanent in the summer should they wish. The Black Cats were close to sealing the deal earlier this month but the move was delayed due to illness, with Styles undergoing minor surgery to remove his appendix.

The midfielder, who can also play at left back, is now fully fit and expected to be available for selection imminently. As such, Sunderland have pushed through to get the deal done on deadline day. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said he would bring welcome versatility to the squad.

"Callum is an interesting player, who has the ability to play on the left side of central midfield or slightly wider in a full back or wing back role, so we feel his quality and flexibility will be a real benefit to us throughout the remainder of the season," Speakman said.

"Having reached an agreement in principle last week, we had an unavoidable delay due to Callum’s illness, but after reviewing his progress, we are now delighted that he’s here and we look forward to his imminent return to action.”

Barnsley's interim director of football Bobby Hassell said that they had agreed to the deal after Styles expressed his desire to play at a higher level, with the midfielder known to be been to advance his international prospects with Hungary.

