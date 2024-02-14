Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Beale's popularity among Sunderland fans has increased dramatically since January with a poll conducted by The Echo revealing some interesting results.

After a tough start to life at the Stadium of Light, which saw Beale endure a tough January in terms of results, the popular long-running Sunderland fan podcast, Wise Men Say, ran a poll with a very simple question.

They asked: "Right, can’t believe we’re here after 7 games but should #SAFC sack Michael Beale?" Of the 3,694 voters, 91 per cent of fans stated that they were in favour of Beale's departure. Only 8.6 per cent thought the head coach should remain after the loss to Hull City at the Stadium of Light

However, since that poll, Beale has enjoyed an upswing in popularity with results and performances improving. His team drew 1-1 against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium before wins against Stoke City and Plymouth Argyle in the Championship.

Following Sunderland's recent run of results, The Echo asked supporters on social media: "Interested to see the change in votes given positive results/performances recently for Sunderland. What are your thoughts on Michael Beale now?"

Just nine per cent of the 3,121 Sunderland fans polled said that they were still in favour of Beale leaving the club, a huge shift from the 91 per cent at the end of last month. 37.4 per cent of people were in favour of the former Rangers man remaining at the club, whilst 53.6 per cent stated that they were reserving judgement.

During the game against Plymouth Argyle, there was an emotional moment early in the game when Sunderland fans showed their support for Beale and his family. Beale's four-year-old niece Poppy is fighting leukaemia and has gone through a bone marrow match and transplant.

In the fourth minute, the Stadium of Light crowd reacted with a huge applause, with Beale tapping his heart to say thank you. The Sunderland boss once again thanked fans for their 'incredible' support after the match.