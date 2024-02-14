Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael Beale admits that Corry Evans' return to action remains a little way off but says even having the midfielder back around the group could be vital as the pressure rises in the play-off push.

Evans has not features since suffering an ACL injury during the 2-0 win over Middlesbrough last January, but took a major step in his comeback by returning to training with the U21 group this week. The club captain will need minutes in U21 football before being considered for senior selection, but could be back training with the first team this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think it's a two-way thing with that, I need to keep talking to him about how he feels," Beale explained.

"He'll do some sessions with the U21s and naturally, he'll play a couple of games with the U21s first. Then it's about his body and how responds to that, when you're playing small-sided games or have done a lot of training in isolation as he has, it's fair to say you need to get your logistics again on a bigger pitch and get your lungs burning. He's got to go through that period and it'll be a two-way process, what our eyes see and what the data says but also how he feels. I wouldn't want to put a specific timeframe on it but he is definitely going to need a couple of U21 games I think.

"The sooner he can feel comfortable in the U21 session, he'll jump back in with us," he added.

'I think that'll happen over a week or so period. And then look, if we can get him in and around the changing room, having someone like him there... he can be that glue between the information you're giving and making sure that on the pitch in difficult moments, you're sticking to the game plan and staying positive. He's someone who can certainly be that glue, we've got other players who are stepping up brilliantly at the moment but you don't gain experience quickly and Corry certainly has that."