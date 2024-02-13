Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Corry Evans is set to take a major step forward in his comeback from an ACL injury by training with Sunderland's U21s this week.

Evans has not featured since the 2-0 win over Middlesbrough last January but has been back running at the Academy of Light and is now ready to rejoin some of his team mates in training. While his first-team comeback clearly remains a way off given the severity of his injury, it's a major boost for the club to have one of their most experienced campaigners back around the group in the weeks ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There's a further boost for head coach Michael Beale, with deadline-day addition Callum Styles set for his first full training session on Tuesday.

"Some good news, Corry Evans is back on the grass now but is going to do a couple of days with the under-21s group to phase him back in," Beale said.

"Callum Styles will rejoin the group today for his first session. The game tomorrow will be too early for him but he may be in contention for the weekend."

Beale did confirm that Elliot Embleton has suffered a minor setback in his recovery. Embleton was due to return in the U21 side on Friday night but after that game was abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch, he then suffered an ankle injury in training the following day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It shouldn't lead to an extended absence but is clearly frustrating for the player as he bids to make an impact on the play-off push.

"He rolled his ankle a bit yesterday so is going to miss a couple of days.

"The plan was for him to play this weekend with the second team but that might get pushed back. It's just one of these things, the game is harsh sometimes. You are just getting ready for your first game back and then it gets called off, then the very next session you roll your ankle."