Southampton boss makes Ross Stewart admission and explains ex-Sunderland striker's situation
and live on Freeview channel 276
Southampton boss Russell Martin admits there was concern when Ross Stewart suffered a minor knock between the club’s play-off semi-finals against West Brom.
The 27-year-old forward has made just four senior appearances since joining the Saints from Sunderland last summer, costing a reported £8million - plus add-ons. He is, though, expected to be available when Martin’s side face Leeds United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Sunday.
It comes after Stewart came off the bench against West Brom in the first leg of the play-off semi-finals but missed the second leg following another setback.
Asked if Stewart’s knock raised concerns, Martin replied: "I think so. He's desperate to help us and he got into a really good place and then got a knock before in training which was a worry for all of us.
"Our anxiety and everyone else's goes through the roof because of what Ross has been through and then thankfully it worked out. It's not a really big one. He trained this week and was a bit more relaxed. He was just so angry last week.”
The Saints boss added: "I think he was going to get on the pitch. He felt that after the West Brom game.
"He did so well coming on only to then have another little setback. Then we find out it's not a big one. He will be involved in the final. I think this week has been really good for him and relaxed him."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.