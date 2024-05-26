Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southampton will face Leeds United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

Southampton boss Russell Martin admits there was concern when Ross Stewart suffered a minor knock between the club’s play-off semi-finals against West Brom.

The 27-year-old forward has made just four senior appearances since joining the Saints from Sunderland last summer, costing a reported £8million - plus add-ons. He is, though, expected to be available when Martin’s side face Leeds United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Sunday.

It comes after Stewart came off the bench against West Brom in the first leg of the play-off semi-finals but missed the second leg following another setback.

Asked if Stewart’s knock raised concerns, Martin replied: "I think so. He's desperate to help us and he got into a really good place and then got a knock before in training which was a worry for all of us.

"Our anxiety and everyone else's goes through the roof because of what Ross has been through and then thankfully it worked out. It's not a really big one. He trained this week and was a bit more relaxed. He was just so angry last week.”

The Saints boss added: "I think he was going to get on the pitch. He felt that after the West Brom game.

