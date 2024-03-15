Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland goalkeeper Matty Young has been named in England's under-18s squad ahead of three matches in Spain this month.

The Young Lions will play Czechia, Germany and the Netherlands over six days as part of the U18 Pinatar Super Cup, starting on Wednesday, March 20. Young has trained with Sunderland's first team this season, after being part of the club's US pre-season tour last summer, and was loaned out to National League North club Darlington last month.

Ahead of next week's international break, Sunderland first-team duo Trai Hume and Dan Ballard have been named in Northern Ireland's squad for friendlies against Romania and Scotland, while Callum Styles has been called up by Hungary.

Teenage forward Trey Ogunsuyi will link up with the Belgium's under-18s squad, while Timur Tutierov has been called up to play for Ukraine's under-19s side.