Championship teams still have nine games remaining this season – yet over half of clubs in the second tier have made at least one managerial change since the start of the campaign.

At Sunderland, the Black Cats have parted company with both Tony Mowbray and Michael Beale this term, with Mike Dodds taking interim charge on two separate occasions. Watford are the latest club to make a change in the dugout, with former midfielder Cleverley replacing Valerien Ismael at Vicarage Road.

Here are the longest-serving managers in the Championship and how long they have been at their current clubs:

1 . (24th) Tom Cleverley (Watford) - 6 days Watford have named former midfielder Cleverley as their interim boss after sacking Valerien Ismael following a run of one win in 10 league games.

2 . (23rd) Neil Harris (Millwall) - 23 days Millwall reappointed Harris in February, with the 46-year-old becoming their third permanent boss of the season following Gary Rowett and Joe Edwards.

3 . (22nd) Andre Breitenreiter (Huddersfield) - 25 days Huddersfield are also onto their third head coach this season after Breitenreiter was appointed in February, Following Darren Moore and Neil Warnock.