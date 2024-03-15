Sunderland interim boss Mike Dodds. Photo: Frank ReidSunderland interim boss Mike Dodds. Photo: Frank Reid
Astonishing Championship managers table and where Leeds, Ipswich, Sunderland and West Brom bosses rank: Gallery

The longest-serving Championship managers and how long they have been at their current clubs.
Joe Nicholson
Published 15th Mar 2024, 12:11 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2024, 13:00 GMT

Championship teams still have nine games remaining this season – yet over half of clubs in the second tier have made at least one managerial change since the start of the campaign.

At Sunderland, the Black Cats have parted company with both Tony Mowbray and Michael Beale this term, with Mike Dodds taking interim charge on two separate occasions. Watford are the latest club to make a change in the dugout, with former midfielder Cleverley replacing Valerien Ismael at Vicarage Road.

Here are the longest-serving managers in the Championship and how long they have been at their current clubs:

Watford have named former midfielder Cleverley as their interim boss after sacking Valerien Ismael following a run of one win in 10 league games.

1. (24th) Tom Cleverley (Watford) - 6 days

Millwall reappointed Harris in February, with the 46-year-old becoming their third permanent boss of the season following Gary Rowett and Joe Edwards.

2. (23rd) Neil Harris (Millwall) - 23 days

Huddersfield are also onto their third head coach this season after Breitenreiter was appointed in February, Following Darren Moore and Neil Warnock.

3. (22nd) Andre Breitenreiter (Huddersfield) - 25 days

Dodds was named Sunderland’s interim boss for the second time this season when Sunderland parted company with Michael Beale in February.

4. (21st) Mike Dodds (Sunderland) - 25 days

