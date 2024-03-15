Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against QPR at the Stadium of Light - but who will start for Mike Dodds’ side?

The Black Cats were beaten 4-2 by Southampton on Saturday and have now lost their last six matches. Sunderland will also be without Luke O’Nien, who is suspended, while Jenson Seelt has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, joining the likes of Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts on the club’s injury list.