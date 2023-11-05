Reported Man Utd and Man City target named on Sunderland bench plus Luke O’Nien’s fortunate moment at Swansea
Some of the moments you may have missed during Sunderland’s goalless draw against Swansea City at the Swansea.com Stadium.
Sunderland were held to a goalless draw by Swansea at the Swansea.com Stadium - and there were plenty of talking points after the match.
The Black Cats played over an hour against 10 men as Swans midfielder Charlie Patino, who is on loan from Arsenal, was sent off after receiving two yellow cards.
Sunderland also had goalkeeper Anthony Patterson to thank after he saved Jamal Lowe’s penalty on the stroke of half-time. Here are some of the moments you may have missed:
Patterson’s neat footwork
One of Sunderland’s best chances came before Patino’s red card when Nazariy Rusyn dragged a low shot across goal from inside the box. The chance was actually created after Patterson took the ball around Swansea forward Jamie Paterson and clipped the ball forward for Rusyn. The Ukrainian striker then played a neat one-two with Jobe Bellingham before going through on goal.
O’Nien’s fortunate moment
Both Sunderland centre-backs Luke O’Nien and Dan Ballard went into the match on four yellow cards, meaning one more booking would result in a one-match suspension.
Before Patino’s red card, O’Nien was fortunate not to be booked for a hefty challenge on Swans striker Jerry Yates near the halfway line. Both Ballard and O’Nien were shown yellow cards later in the game and will subsequently miss next weekend’s fixture against Birmingham at the Stadium of Light.
Patterson’s impressive penalty record
Since the start of last season, Patterson has faced seven penalties in the Championship but has only conceded three of them. Three, including Lowe’s strike here, have been saved by the Black Cats stopper, while Hull’s Oscar Estupinan failed to hit the target with his spot kick last December.
Swansea’s frustrations
Following Patino’s red card, the home crowd became more restless, with chants of ‘you’re not fit to referee’ aimed towards official Bobby Madley. Swansea felt particularly aggrieved shortly after half-time when substitute Jay Fulton came away with the ball inside Sunderland’s half but was penalised for catching Ballard. Fulton was shown a yellow card for the challenge, while Swans boss Michael Duff was also booked for his protests on the touchline.
Winter ball in play
After the clocks went back last weekend, this was the first time we’d seen the yellow winter ball this season. The fluorescent design is to make the ball more visible for players and fans in darker conditions.
A new face on Sunderland’s bench
Sunderland named 16-year-old goalkeeper Matthew Young on the bench at Swansea, with second-choice stopper Nathan Bishop unavailable due to personal reasons.
Young was part of Sunderland’s squad for their pre-season US tour but this was the first time he’d been named in a matchday squad for the senior team. The teenager signed his first scholarship deal with the Black Cats over the summer following interest from Premier League clubs. Both Manchester United and Manchester City have been credited with interest
A boost on the injury front
After missing two games with a groin injury, Adil Aouchiche was also named on Sunderland’s bench at Swansea and was an unused substitute. Striker Eliezer Mayenda did travel with the team to South Wales but wasn’t named in the matchday squad after recovering from a hamstring injury.