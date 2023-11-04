News you can trust since 1873
Live

Swansea 0 Sunderland 0: Highlights after Charlie Patino red card and Anthony Patterson penalty save

How it played out as Sunderland were held to a goalless draw against Swansea City at the Swansea.com Stadium in the Championship.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 4th Nov 2023, 10:00 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 18:10 GMT
Sunderland were held to a frustrating goalless draw against 10-man Swansea at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Swansea were reduced to ten men in the 30th minute when Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Pierre Ekwah.

Despite the numerical advantage the Black Cats conceded a penalty on the stroke of half-time, yet Anthony Patterson saved Jamal Lowe’s spot kick.

Here’s how the game played out:

RECAP: Swansea 0 Sunderland 0

18:10 GMT

Reaction from Mowbray

17:02 GMT

Reaction from the Swansea.com Stadium

17:00 GMT

FULL-TIME: SWANSEA 0 SUNDERLAND 0

17:00 GMT

90+7’ Clarke cross hits the side netting

That could be Sunderland’s last chance after Clarke’s cross under pressure hits the side netting.

16:55 GMT

90+3’ O’Nien booked

Now O’Nien is booked for a foul on Lowe.

That’s his fifth booking of the season meaning he’ll also be suspended against Birmingham.

16:54 GMT

90+2’ Clarke cross cleared

Another low cross from Clarke is cleared inside the Swansea box.

16:52 GMT

EIGHT MINUTES ADDED TIME

16:51 GMT

89’ Fulton down

Fulton is down after Clarke’s shot hit him in the face.

The Swansea man is back up now.

16:49 GMT

87’ Ba hits the bar!

Ba curls an effort onto the Ba after cutting in from the right.

More frustration for the visitors.

16:46 GMT

84’ Dack shot blocked

Clarke did excellently there to charge down the left and cut the ball back for Dack inside the Swansea box.

The latter sees his effort blocked with Swansea getting men behind the ball.

