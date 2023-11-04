Swansea 0 Sunderland 0: Highlights after Charlie Patino red card and Anthony Patterson penalty save
How it played out as Sunderland were held to a goalless draw against Swansea City at the Swansea.com Stadium in the Championship.
Sunderland were held to a frustrating goalless draw against 10-man Swansea at the Swansea.com Stadium.
Swansea were reduced to ten men in the 30th minute when Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Pierre Ekwah.
Despite the numerical advantage the Black Cats conceded a penalty on the stroke of half-time, yet Anthony Patterson saved Jamal Lowe’s spot kick.
Here’s how the game played out:
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, O’Nien, Ballard (Cirkin, 76), Huggins (Dack, 56), Neil (Ba, 79), Ekwah, Roberts, Bellingham (Pritchard, 56), Clarke, Rusyn (Hemir, 56)
- Subs: Young, Seelt, Cirkin, Ba, Pritchard, Aouchiche, Dack, Burstow, Hemir
- Swansea XI: Rushworth, Ashby, Humphreys, Darling, Tymon, Patino, Grimes, Cullen (Fulton, 45), Paterson (Cabango, 78), Lowe, Yates (Cooper, 69)
- Subs: Fisher, Pedersen, Cabango, Naughton, Fulton, Tjoe-A-On, Walsh, Cooper, Congreve
Reaction from Mowbray
Reaction from the Swansea.com Stadium
FULL-TIME: SWANSEA 0 SUNDERLAND 0
90+7’ Clarke cross hits the side netting
That could be Sunderland’s last chance after Clarke’s cross under pressure hits the side netting.
90+3’ O’Nien booked
Now O’Nien is booked for a foul on Lowe.
That’s his fifth booking of the season meaning he’ll also be suspended against Birmingham.
90+2’ Clarke cross cleared
Another low cross from Clarke is cleared inside the Swansea box.
EIGHT MINUTES ADDED TIME
89’ Fulton down
Fulton is down after Clarke’s shot hit him in the face.
The Swansea man is back up now.
87’ Ba hits the bar!
Ba curls an effort onto the Ba after cutting in from the right.
More frustration for the visitors.
84’ Dack shot blocked
Clarke did excellently there to charge down the left and cut the ball back for Dack inside the Swansea box.
The latter sees his effort blocked with Swansea getting men behind the ball.