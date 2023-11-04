What Sunderland fans are saying after their side’s goalless draw against Swansea at the Swansea.com Stadium,

Sunderland were held to a frustrating goalless draw against 10-man Swansea – and fans have been reacting on social media.

The hosts were reduced to ten men in the 30th minute when Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Pierre Ekwah.

Despite the numerical advantage, Sunderland conceded a penalty on the stroke of half-time, with Anthony Patterson saving Jamal Lowe’s spot kick.

Yet, while Sunderland dominated possession, Tony Mowbray’s side were unable to find a breakthrough, while Luke O’Nien and Dan Ballard were both booked, meaning they’ll miss next week’s match against Birmingham after picking up five yellow cards this season.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the result:

@nicholaswilso11: When Ballard was on a yellow was he struggling when he came off? I don’t know why you wouldn’t take O’Nien off and leave Ballard on for a set-piece threat. Now both cbs are suspended

@DazN95: Gifted an extra man advantage & we still can’t produce. Aouchiche would’ve been a good shout to bring on in this game, even Burstow. It’s not a defeat which is great but we are going to fall short towards the end of the season and it’s likely this game that’ll have cost us

@Adamdoran97: Poor in front of goal again today. Take the point and move on to next week. We need to learn to attack the ball when it’s put in the box. The Movement almost completely disappeared when Rusyn went off. Need to improve

@Ian_Crow3: Disappointing, feels like two points dropped. Dominated possession, but struggled. Struggled to break them down, despite hitting the bar a couple of times. Poor in the final third and lacked cutting edge. Disappointing but move on and hope for better against Birmingham.

@AndySAFC78: Ahh disappointing that , two points definitely dropped- even though Patto saved a pen. If Clarke doesn’t score, I’m always thinking who else will .

@David_Harris42: We looked more dangerous with 11 on the pitch. When Swansea went down to 10, they sat deep and the space we were getting between the midfield and Rusyn disappeared. Still plenty of positives for me though

