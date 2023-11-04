Sunderland will be without two key first-team players next weekend

Tony Mowbray's plans for Birmingham City's visit to the Stadium of Light next weekend have been dealt a major blow with of his first-choice central defenders set to serve a suspension.

Dan Ballard was booked in the early exchanges of the second half of the 0-0 draw with Swansea City when he brought down Jamal Lowe as the striker tried to break forward.

Sunderland's woes were compounded when Luke O'Nien was shown a yellow for a similar foul on the same player at the start of eight minutes stoppage time. Both had come into the game on four bookings and will therefore both be unavailable for the visit of Wayne Rooney's side next weekend.

It leaves Mowbray needing to play an entirely untested partnership in this game. Aji Alese will not be back from injury and so Jenson Seelt will likely get his first start having been named on the bench here.