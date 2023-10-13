Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Premier League clubs are reportedly scouting Sunderland academy goalkeeper Matthew Young.

Still only 16, the stopper has played for the club’s under-18s and under-21s teams this term, while he was part of the Black Cats senior squad which travelled to America during pre-season - featuring in a friendly match against New Mexico United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the i, Manchester United and Manchester City are monitoring the teenager’s progress, with City representatives regularly watching him in action for Sunderland’s youth sides. The same report claims Young is also on the FA’s radar, with an England age group call-up expected.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...