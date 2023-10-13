Sunderland transfer gossip: Man Utd and Man City tracking academy prospect - months after signing new deal
Sunderland transfer gossip with Premier League clubs reportedly scouting one of the Black Cats’ academy prospects.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Premier League clubs are reportedly scouting Sunderland academy goalkeeper Matthew Young.
Still only 16, the stopper has played for the club’s under-18s and under-21s teams this term, while he was part of the Black Cats senior squad which travelled to America during pre-season - featuring in a friendly match against New Mexico United.
According to the i, Manchester United and Manchester City are monitoring the teenager’s progress, with City representatives regularly watching him in action for Sunderland’s youth sides. The same report claims Young is also on the FA’s radar, with an England age group call-up expected.
The goalkeeper signed his first scholarship contract with Sunderland over the summer following interest from Premier League side Wolves. Following a pre-season injury to Adam Richardson, who has recovered from the setback, Young has acted as Sunderland’s third-choice goalkeeper this season, travelling with the first-team squad while making four league appearances for the under-21s side.