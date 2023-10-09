News you can trust since 1873
Hemir playing for Sunderland. Photo: Frank ReidHemir playing for Sunderland. Photo: Frank Reid
Sunderland U21s player rating photos as Hemir and Nectar Triantis feature in Peterborough win - with two 8s

Player ratings after Sunderland U21s 2-1 win over Peterborough U21s in the Premier League Cup.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 9th Oct 2023, 21:32 BST

Hemir and Nectarios Triantis both played for Sunderland’s under-21s side as they scored a stoppage-time winner to beat Peterborough 2-1 in the Premier League Cup – but how did each player fare for the young Black Cats?

After a goalless first half, Graeme Murty’s side appeared to be heading for all three points when Ellis Taylor opened the scoring with a fine free-kick, yet Kai Corbett’s penalty drew the visitors level.

Peterborough substitute Torin Ntege was then sent off for a second booking nine minutes from time, before Sunderland defender Henry Fieldson headed home a winner in the sixth minute of injury time.

Here’s how each Sunderland player fared at Eppleton CW:

Didn’t have many saves to make and was beaten by a penalty in the second half. Made a sharp stop in the first half to deny Pemi Aderoju. 7

Adam Richardson - 7

Didn't have many saves to make and was beaten by a penalty in the second half. Made a sharp stop in the first half to deny Pemi Aderoju. 7

Had a few nervy moments defensively at right-back in the first half. Switched to left-back after the break and was able to provide an attacking outlet on the flank. 6

Connor Pye - 6

Had a few nervy moments defensively at right-back in the first half. Switched to left-back after the break and was able to provide an attacking outlet on the flank. 6

Looked comfortable in possession and swept up danger relatively comfortably when Peterborough had chances to break. 7

Nectarios Triantis - 7

Looked comfortable in possession and swept up danger relatively comfortably when Peterborough had chances to break. 7

Was assured at the back in possession and made some important interceptions. Headed home the winner from a late free-kick. 8

Henry Fieldson - 8

Was assured at the back in possession and made some important interceptions. Headed home the winner from a late free-kick. 8

