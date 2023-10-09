Player ratings after Sunderland U21s 2-1 win over Peterborough U21s in the Premier League Cup.

Hemir and Nectarios Triantis both played for Sunderland’s under-21s side as they scored a stoppage-time winner to beat Peterborough 2-1 in the Premier League Cup – but how did each player fare for the young Black Cats?

After a goalless first half, Graeme Murty’s side appeared to be heading for all three points when Ellis Taylor opened the scoring with a fine free-kick, yet Kai Corbett’s penalty drew the visitors level.

Peterborough substitute Torin Ntege was then sent off for a second booking nine minutes from time, before Sunderland defender Henry Fieldson headed home a winner in the sixth minute of injury time.

Here’s how each Sunderland player fared at Eppleton CW:

1 . Adam Richardson - 7 Didn’t have many saves to make and was beaten by a penalty in the second half. Made a sharp stop in the first half to deny Pemi Aderoju. 7 Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

2 . Connor Pye - 6 Had a few nervy moments defensively at right-back in the first half. Switched to left-back after the break and was able to provide an attacking outlet on the flank. 6 Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Nectarios Triantis - 7 Looked comfortable in possession and swept up danger relatively comfortably when Peterborough had chances to break. 7 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales