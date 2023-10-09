Sunderland U21s player rating photos as Hemir and Nectar Triantis feature in Peterborough win - with two 8s
Hemir and Nectarios Triantis both played for Sunderland’s under-21s side as they scored a stoppage-time winner to beat Peterborough 2-1 in the Premier League Cup – but how did each player fare for the young Black Cats?
After a goalless first half, Graeme Murty’s side appeared to be heading for all three points when Ellis Taylor opened the scoring with a fine free-kick, yet Kai Corbett’s penalty drew the visitors level.
Peterborough substitute Torin Ntege was then sent off for a second booking nine minutes from time, before Sunderland defender Henry Fieldson headed home a winner in the sixth minute of injury time.
Here’s how each Sunderland player fared at Eppleton CW: