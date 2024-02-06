Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oxford boss Des Buckingham says the club did their due diligence before signing Jay Matete from Sunderland while considering the midfielder’s return from a lengthy knee injury.

Matete suffered the setback during pre-season and wasn’t able to return to training at Sunderland until December, when he played in an under-21s match against Arsenal. The 22-year-old was then named on the bench for Sunderland’s Championship fixture at Ipswich on January 13, yet he didn’t feature for the first team last month.

That led to a loan move to Oxford until the end of the season, with Matete coming off the bench in the 89th minute to make his debut during a 1-1 draw against Reading on Saturday.

When asked about Matete’s qualities and condition following the midfielder’s injury setback, Buckingham said: “He’s very strong and powerful, good one v one, and a defensive type of midfielder, which there are very few of around the league, but also someone that on the ball, can contribute to our attacking play. It’s a healthy balance, that whether as a single six, or in combination with one of the other players, it will really allow us to do something a little bit different if we need to.

“He’s been fit for a while, but just hasn’t had the game time at Sunderland, but he’s been fit and raring to go. We’ve done all of our due diligence, and our medical here. He’s come through that with flying colours.”

Oxford are seventh in League One following the draw against Reading, with Matete aiming for a third promotion from the third tier. On his return from injury and recent loan move, the midfielder said: “It’s been frustrating with my injury, and then coming back with a lack of game time. That’s what happened, but I’m here now, and I just want to crack on, and play football, and help the team.

