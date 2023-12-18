News you can trust since 1873
Jenson Seelt playing for Sunderland. Photo: Frank Reid
Jenson Seelt playing for Sunderland. Photo: Frank Reid

Sunderland U21s player rating photos after Arsenal loss - including one 8 and multiple 5s

Player ratings after Sunderland U21 were beaten 2-1 by Arsenal U21s as several first-team players featured for the young Black Cats.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 18th Dec 2023, 21:38 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 22:50 GMT

Sunderland’s under-21s side were beaten 2-1 by Arsenal at Eppleton CW – but how did each player for Graeme Murty’s side?

Timothee Pembele, Aji Alese and Jay Matete all played 45 minutes for the young Black Cats following lengthy injury lay-offs, while Bradley Dack, Eliezer Mayenda and Adil Aouchiche all started the game - after coming off the bench for the senior side against Bristol City on Saturday.

Yet after Nazariy Rusyn's 37th-minute opener, second-half goals from Charles Sagoe Jr and Khayon Edwards gave the visitors all three points in the Premier League 2 contest.

Here’s how each Sunderland player fared:

Made a few saves but will be disappointed that Sagoe Jr’s low effort was able to sneak under him from a tight angle for the equaliser. 5

1. Nathan Bishop - 5

Made a few saves but will be disappointed that Sagoe Jr's low effort was able to sneak under him from a tight angle for the equaliser. 5

Saw out his defensive duties and grew into the game with a few forays from right-back. Almost registered an assist after setting up Rusyn with a low cross, before being replaced at the break. 7

2. Timothee Pembele - 7

Saw out his defensive duties and grew into the game with a few forays from right-back. Almost registered an assist after setting up Rusyn with a low cross, before being replaced at the break. 7

Was well-positioned to cut out opposition passes in the first half. Defended well on the whole as his side were pinned back after the break. 7

3. Nectarios Triantis - 7

Was well-positioned to cut out opposition passes in the first half. Defended well on the whole as his side were pinned back after the break. 7

Swept up danger well at the back and was commanding in the air. Looked to play the ball forward and produced some good switches of play. Replaced at half time. 8

4. Jenson Seelt - 8

Swept up danger well at the back and was commanding in the air. Looked to play the ball forward and produced some good switches of play. Replaced at half time. 8

