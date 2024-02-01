Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jay Matete has joined Oxford United on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Matete had been expected to push for regular minutes on Wearside this season after a successful loan at Plymouth Argyle last time out, but suffered a serious leg injury in pre-season that impacted his progress. The midfielder has since returned to fitness but with Callum Styles expected to arrive from Barnsley, his chance of playing regularly in the second half of the season looked remote.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said it was important that the 22-year-old is playing regularly between now and the summer.

"We were pleased with Jay’s progress last season and he returned from his loan spell ready to challenge for a place in our team," Unfortunately, he suffered a setback in pre-season but he’s worked hard to return to fitness and ensure he’s ready for the second half of the campaign. Jay’s immediate requirements are best supported by playing regularly in the coming months and we hope this move provides a platform for him to do that.”

Matete joins an Oxford United side still very much in the promotion race in League One, and head coach Des Buckingham is confident he can be a success.

"He has played a big part in both Sunderland and Plymouth doing well in this division, so he knows the league and what it takes to be successful in it," he said.

