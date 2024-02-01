Sunderland AFC transfer news: Callum Styles finally signs as Jay Matete joins Oxford, Josh Robertson joins Brighton, Kieffer Moore signs for Ipswich Town, Amad stays at Man Utd and Nectar Triantis departs on loan to Hibernian
Sunderland's deadline day business has been concluded with Callum Styles joining from Barnsley.
Sunderland were hoping to complete multiple deals on the final day of the transfer window - but the deadline how now passed with just Callum Styles and Romaine Mundle coming on on deadline day
The Black Cats tried to sign another striker, while they have also been looking to bolster their options out wide and in central midfield. Alex Pritchard departed alongside Nectar Traintis and Jay Matete, whilst youngster Josh Robertson also exited.
Recap the main Sunderland transfer headlines on deadline day here:
LIVE: Sunderland AFC transfer news on deadline day...
Sunderland may still have business left to do in terms of an outgoing loan but that looks to be it in terms of incoming deals.
The deadline has now passed. No new striker for Sunderland, though the club have signed Callum Styles.
Alex Pritchard has left on a permanent deal whilst the Black Cats managed to get a deal for Romaine Mundle over the line.
Jay Matete and Nectar Triantis left the club on loan whilst Brighton signed youngster Josh Robertson for an undisclosed fee.
You can recap all of the action below and thank you for tuning in throughout the day and into the night.
EFL club tease loan signing from Sunderland...
From Echo writer Phil Smith:
The imminent arrival of Styles will likely lead to Jay Matete heading elsewhere on a short-term basis as he bids to rebuild his match fitness following a serious injury. There has also been loan interest in Luis Hemir and Eliezer Mayenda, and Sunderland could sanction one of them heading out for the rest of the campaign for regular game time.