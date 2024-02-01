News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Live

Sunderland AFC transfer news: Callum Styles finally signs as Jay Matete joins Oxford, Josh Robertson joins Brighton, Kieffer Moore signs for Ipswich Town, Amad stays at Man Utd and Nectar Triantis departs on loan to Hibernian

Sunderland's deadline day business has been concluded with Callum Styles joining from Barnsley.

By James Copley
Published 1st Feb 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 22:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sunderland were hoping to complete multiple deals on the final day of the transfer window - but the deadline how now passed with just Callum Styles and Romaine Mundle coming on on deadline day

The Black Cats tried to sign another striker, while they have also been looking to bolster their options out wide and in central midfield. Alex Pritchard departed alongside Nectar Traintis and Jay Matete, whilst youngster Josh Robertson also exited.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Recap the main Sunderland transfer headlines on deadline day here:

LIVE: Sunderland AFC transfer news on deadline day...

Show new updates
22:57 GMT

Late deal (sort of)

Sunderland may still have business left to do in terms of an outgoing loan but that looks to be it in terms of incoming deals.

22:54 GMTUpdated 22:56 GMT

That's it folks!

The deadline has now passed. No new striker for Sunderland, though the club have signed Callum Styles.

Alex Pritchard has left on a permanent deal whilst the Black Cats managed to get a deal for Romaine Mundle over the line.

Jay Matete and Nectar Triantis left the club on loan whilst Brighton signed youngster Josh Robertson for an undisclosed fee.

You can recap all of the action below and thank you for tuning in throughout the day and into the night.

Sunderland may still have business left to do in terms of an outgoing loan but that looks to be it in terms of incoming deals.

Catch you all next time,

James

22:38 GMT

22:36 GMT

22:34 GMT

DONE DEAL

21:56 GMT

One hour to go and reports of a 'mystery' car at the Academy of Light

Could there be something in this? One hour left to find out!

21:53 GMT

21:48 GMT

DONE DEAL

21:37 GMT

EFL club tease loan signing from Sunderland...

21:33 GMT

From Echo writer Phil Smith:

The imminent arrival of Styles will likely lead to Jay Matete heading elsewhere on a short-term basis as he bids to rebuild his match fitness following a serious injury. There has also been loan interest in Luis Hemir and Eliezer Mayenda, and Sunderland could sanction one of them heading out for the rest of the campaign for regular game time.

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Transfer NewsIpswich TownBrightonOxford