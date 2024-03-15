Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes says it's pretty surprising that Sunderland have lost six games in a row and is wary of the Black Cats' talented squad.

Rangers will travel to the Stadium of Light this weekend, with Cifuentes' side just one point above the relegation zone, yet they had taken 10 points from four league games before a 2-0 defeat against Middlesbrough last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When discussing the upcoming game against Sunderland, Cifuentes told QPR's website: "We need to understand we have a difficult game in front of us and that we need to be aware that we need to get the best from ourselves because, especially at this moment of the season, all the teams are pushing to achieve something.

"We need to make sure that we understand that we can react and that's very important to show that we are a good team. After a defeat, there is even more desire, more energy to react quickly and that's where my focus is. We need to be aware that nothing is for granted.

"Sunderland will be a difficult game to play against a big crowd, 40/42,000 probably pushing from the beginning. They have a very talented squad with a lot of individual quality. We need to perform at a good level because we know that starting the game in a good way will help us a lot. If it's the other way around it will be very difficult."

Sunderland were beaten 4-2 at Southampton last weekend and have several defensive issues ahead of Saturday's match. Still, Cifuentes is anticipating a response from the Black Cats in front of their home crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's always very difficult to play against these kind of teams because it's true they are in a bad trend, six games in a row and that's pretty surprising considering the quality they have. I'm pretty sure they will want to react in front of their supporters, playing at home."