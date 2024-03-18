Watch more of our videos on Shots!

QPR midfielder Isaac Hayden felt his side deserved to beat Sunderland as the sides played out a goalless draw at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats ended a six-match losing run by taking a point against the Rs, who remain just a point above the Championship relegation zone, but did have goalkeeper Anthony Patterson to thank for making a couple of important saves.

Speaking to QPR’s club media after the game, Hayden, who is on loan from Newcastle, said: “I think there’s a bit of disappointment to be honest. I think we deserved to come away with the victory today. It’s just a case of taking our chances. First half we had a couple of gilt-edged ones, second half we’ve had another couple of opportunities. We didn’t really give them an awful lot so we’re a bit disappointed really.

“I thought the lads handled it quite well to be honest. It’s one of those ones with especially their trend at the moment and their supporters and fanbase, if we score early and score first I think they go. It’s disappointing that we didn’t quite get that but at this stage of the season every point is crucial.”