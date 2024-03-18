Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says Amad doesn't always get the game time he deserves but has the quality to decide a game.

The former Sunderland loanee scored a dramatic winner in the final minute of extra-time as United beat Liverpool 4-3 in the FA Cup, before receiving a second yellow card for taking his shirt off.

Sunderland were trying to re-sign the 21-year-old last summer and in January, yet United wouldn’t sanction the deal. Since returning from a knee injury in December, Amad has made just two Premier League appearances off the bench, yet ten Hag insists he’s been pleased with the player's performances in training.

"I'm so happy for him," said the United boss when asked about Amad after the Liverpool match. "He is one of the players with a huge setback this season, a bad injury, returning from it, but returning to a team where there is a lot of competition for his position.

"He does not always get the time to play he deserves by his training performances but then he is coming on, then he shows his contribution, scoring a goal. But we know he can do it, we know he has the key moments where he can decide a game.