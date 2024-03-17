Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland loanee Amad Diallo is the toast of Manchester tonight after scoring a late, dramatic winner against Liverpool at Old Trafford to seal an FA Cup semi-final place.

United snatched a 4-3 victory in time added on in extra time courtesy of Diallo’s breakaway goal. Diallo, who admitted he had forgotten he had already been booked before taking off his shirt in celebrating his winner, told ITV: “I think we deserved this win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We played very good today, one of the best games of the season, so I am very happy for this win. Against Liverpool, it’s a very important moment, so I think it’s the best goal of my career. When he (Garnacho) gave me the ball I wanted to give it to him again but I think in this moment it was good for me to shoot.

“I forgot the first yellow so I’m really disappointed for the red card but the most important thing for me is to win.”

United and England striker Marcus Rashford, whose goal got the hosts back to 3-3 in extra time, said on Amad Diallo, who scored the stoppage-time winner, “I’m happy for him.