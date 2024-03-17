'No better way' - Man Utd & England star hails ex-Sunderland loanee after stunning impact against Liverpool
Former Sunderland loanee Amad Diallo is the toast of Manchester tonight after scoring a late, dramatic winner against Liverpool at Old Trafford to seal an FA Cup semi-final place.
United snatched a 4-3 victory in time added on in extra time courtesy of Diallo’s breakaway goal. Diallo, who admitted he had forgotten he had already been booked before taking off his shirt in celebrating his winner, told ITV: “I think we deserved this win.
“We played very good today, one of the best games of the season, so I am very happy for this win. Against Liverpool, it’s a very important moment, so I think it’s the best goal of my career. When he (Garnacho) gave me the ball I wanted to give it to him again but I think in this moment it was good for me to shoot.
“I forgot the first yellow so I’m really disappointed for the red card but the most important thing for me is to win.”
United and England striker Marcus Rashford, whose goal got the hosts back to 3-3 in extra time, said on Amad Diallo, who scored the stoppage-time winner, “I’m happy for him.
“He’s been working hard this year and he’s probably not had the opportunities that he would have wished. But if he wants to have more opportunities there’s no better way to prove it than nights like tonight.”
