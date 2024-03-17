Sunderland's predicted Championship finish compared to Watford, Cardiff City, Middlesbrough & others rivals

How the 2023/24 Championship table has been predicted to finish.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 17th Mar 2024, 17:00 GMT

After six games without a single positive result, Sunderland picked up a hard-fought point against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday to give morale a boost ahead of close table rivals Cardiff City next.

The Black Cats are currently 12th in the Championship table with 48 points on the board and there's still plenty of time to bank important results as they look to climb up the ranks.

Based on the latest round of results and using predictions for the rest of the 2023/24 season fixtures, FootballWP has forecast how the final table will look. Take a look below at where Sunderland have been predicted to place.

Predicted points: 30

1. 24th — Rotherham United

Predicted points: 30

Predicted points: 44

2. 23rd — Sheffield Wednesday

Predicted points: 44

Predicted points: 45

3. 22nd — Huddersfield Town

Predicted points: 45

Predicted points: 47 (–23 GD)

4. 21st — Stoke City

Predicted points: 47 (–23 GD)

