After six games without a single positive result, Sunderland picked up a hard-fought point against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday to give morale a boost ahead of close table rivals Cardiff City next.

The Black Cats are currently 12th in the Championship table with 48 points on the board and there's still plenty of time to bank important results as they look to climb up the ranks.

Based on the latest round of results and using predictions for the rest of the 2023/24 season fixtures, FootballWP has forecast how the final table will look. Take a look below at where Sunderland have been predicted to place.