Transfer gossip: Everton send scouts to cast eye over highly-rated Sunderland youngster - reports
Premier League club Everton have reportedly sent scouts to watch Sunderland youngster Oli Bainbridge, according to reports.
Alan Nixon claims that the 18-year-old full-back could be set to make his debut for the first-team soon with Everton apparently tracking the youngster.
“Everton are keeping an eye on Sunderland’s promising teenage left-back Oli Bainbridge,” Nixon wrote on his Patreon page. “Goodison spies are checking on the powerful young defender, who is tipped to get into the Black Cats side before the end of the season.
“Bainbridge signed a deal with Sunderland last summer but could yet be snatched away for a sensible fee.”
Sunderland were held to a goalless draw with QPR at the Stadium of Light in the Championship last Saturday. In a game of few chances, Mike Dodds’ side stopped a six-game losing run, while keeping their first clean sheet since New Year’s Day. The result leaves Sunderland 12th in the Championship table with eight games remaining this season.
