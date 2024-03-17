Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland were held to a goalless draw with QPR at the Stadium of Light - with lots of questions heading into this month's international break.

The Black Cats ended a six-match losing run by taking a point but did have goalkeeper Anthony Patterson to thank. Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Luke O'Nien watches on

Sunderland were without several first-team players due to injuries, while Luke O'Nien was serving the second game of his two-match suspension for picking up 10 yellow cards this season.

O'Nien was still in attendance at the Stadium of Light and spotted signing autographs before the match. In the defender's absence, Dan Neil wore the Sunderland captain's armband for the second match in succession.

Ex-Newcastle player given stick

Lining up in midfield for QPR was Jack Colback, a boyhood Newcastle fan who played for Sunderland before joining the Magpies in 2014. The 34-year-old was booed throughout and given stick by the home fans.

Colback was playing alongside Newcastle loanee Isaac Hayden, who was also booed when he was substituted in the second half.

More familiar faces

There were more former Sunderland players in QPR's side, with Jimmy Dunne and Jake Clarke-Salter both starting for the hosts. Dunne has been playing at right-back in recent weeks and was booked for a foul on Abdoullah Ba just before half-time.

Leo Hjelde's frustration

While Sunderland were able to end their losing run, it was another frustrating afternoon for the Black Cats, with the hosts failing to register a single shot on target.

Defender Leo Hjelde showed his frustration in the second half when he was trying to play out from the back but had limited options and mis-kicked the ball into touch. The Norwegian then shouted in frustration after Sunderland lost possession.

Injured player returns

Interim boss Mike Dodds is hopeful Sunderland's injury situation will improve after the international break, while Bradley Dack was fit enough to be named on the bench against QPR. The 30-year-old hasn't featured since Boxing Day due to a hamstring injury and could play for the under-21s side against Newcastle on Monday.

Another new face on the bench

With several players unavailable, Sunderland have been forced to name players from their under-21s squad on the bench. Full-back Oliver Bainbridge, 18, was part of the senior side’s matchday squad for the first time after impressing for the young Black Cats this season.

Ballard's offside appeals

QPR substitute Sinclair Armstrong posed a threat for the visitors when he was introduced in the 64th minute. The 20-year-old made multiple runs down the right flank and tested Patterson with a couple of efforts from tight angles. After one effort, Sunderland defender Dan Ballard was adamant Armstrong was in an offside position, yet the flag stayed down.

Frustration in stoppage-time