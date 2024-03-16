In a game of few chances, Mike Dodds’ side stopped a six-game losing run, while keeping their first clean sheet since New Year’s Day. The result leaves Sunderland 12th in the Championship table with eight games remaining this season.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light:
1. Anthony Patterson - 8
Made three excellent saves to prevent his side falling to a seventh defeat, particularly from Andersen in the first half and then from Willock late on. By far Sunderland’s player of the match, which tells its story. 8 Photo: Frank Reid
2. Trai Hume - 6
Had one of the tougher assignments up against Ilias Chair and by and large came through it without any major issues. Got forward once or twice but there was very little presence in the box to aim for. 6 Photo: Frank Reid
3. Dan Ballard - 6
Had one or two tricky moments, fortunate his poor pass to Andersen didn’t lead to a goal. Also struggled against Armstrong late on but made one excellent early block and deserves credit for getting himself out on the pitch when really, he should have missed out with a hamstring problem. Helped his side get something out of it. 6 Photo: Frank Reid
4. Leo Hjelde - 5
Struggled with his distribution from the back but defensively got through the contest as a makeshift backline got through for a clean sheet. 5 Photo: Frank Reid