How Sunderland U21s fared at Man City and when Corry Evans and Bradley Dack could return after injuries
Bradley Dack didn't play for Sunderland's under-21s side against Manchester City despite plans for the 30-year-old to feature.
Graeme Murty's side drew 2-2 at the Joie Stadium, with Caden Kelly and Harrison Jones scoring for the young Black Cats, after Mahamadou Susoho's opener for City. Tai Sodje then equalised for the hosts 15 minutes from time in the Premier League 2 contest.
Sunderland's interim boss Mike Dodds said last week that Dack was set to play against City after returning to training. The 30-year-old hasn't featured for the Black Cats' senior side since their 1-0 win over Hull on Boxing Day due to a hamstring injury.
Evans, who has been sidelined for over a year after suffering an ACL injury, is also set to play for the under-21s side before making his first-team return. The 33-year-old midfielder rolled his ankle in training last week but is set to play in Sunderland’s Premier League 2 fixture against Newcastle at the Academy of Light on Monday, March 18.