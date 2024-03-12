Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bradley Dack didn't play for Sunderland's under-21s side against Manchester City despite plans for the 30-year-old to feature.

Graeme Murty's side drew 2-2 at the Joie Stadium, with Caden Kelly and Harrison Jones scoring for the young Black Cats, after Mahamadou Susoho's opener for City. Tai Sodje then equalised for the hosts 15 minutes from time in the Premier League 2 contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland's interim boss Mike Dodds said last week that Dack was set to play against City after returning to training. The 30-year-old hasn't featured for the Black Cats' senior side since their 1-0 win over Hull on Boxing Day due to a hamstring injury.