Sunderland’s under-21s side will start the season with a home game against Norwich in a revamped Premier League 2 format.

Category One academies have previously been split into two divisions with promotion and relegation, yet that will be changed for the 2023/24 campaign.

The 26 clubs with Category One academies - including Sunderland, Arsenal and Manchester United - have now been separated into five different pots, which have been seeded based on performances over the past three seasons.

Teams will then play other sides in their pot once, as well as a selection of three to five teams from the other pots either home or away.

The competition will then go into a knockout stage, with the top 16 teams progressing.

Sunderland’s home matches are still set to be played at Eppleton CW, while some matches were moved to the Stadium of Light last season.

It was confirmed earlier this summer Sunderland had retained its Category One status for the new season.

August

Mon 14, Norwich City (H)

Fri 18, West Ham (A)

Fri 25, West Bromwich Albion (A)

September

Mon 04, Manchester United (H)

Mon 25, Derby County (H)

Fri 29, Aston Villa (A)

October

Mon 09, Peterborough (H)

Fri 27, Tottenham Hotspur (H)

November

Fri 03, Southampton (A)

Mon 13, Bristol City (A)

December

Sun 03, Liverpool (H)

Mon 18, Arsenal (H)

January

Fri 12, Nottingham Forest (A)

Mon 29, Leeds United (A)

February

Mon 12, Leicester City (H)

Sat 17, Reading (A)

March

Fri 01, Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

Sat 09, Manchester City (A)

Mon 18, Newcastle United (H)

April

Mon 08, Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

Mon 15, Middlesbrough (H)