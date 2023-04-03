News you can trust since 1873
Ellis Taylor playing for Sunderland.
Sunderland player rating photos: Who impressed for U21s side against Nottingham Forest - including three 8s

Sunderland Under-21s won their final home game of the season after a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest at Eppleton CW – but how did each player fare for Graeme Murty’s side?

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 21:25 BST

Dennis Cirkin, who has recently returned from a concussion injury, and Joe Anderson both played the full 90 minutes for the young Black Cats in the Premier League 2, Division 2, fixture.

Second-half goals from Ellis Taylor and Ben Middlemas gave the young Black Cats all three points, after Tom Watson’s opener and an equaliser from Forest’s Oli Hammond in the first 45 minutes.

Here’s how each player fared:

Made a few important saves, particularly one to deny Oli Hammond at the start of the second half when the game was 1-1. 7

1. Daniel Cameron - 7

Made a few important saves, particularly one to deny Oli Hammond at the start of the second half when the game was 1-1. 7

Was dispossessed for Forest’s goal but made a few important interceptions at right-back and helped his side’s defence step up the pitch. 6

2. Zak Johnson - 6

Was dispossessed for Forest's goal but made a few important interceptions at right-back and helped his side's defence step up the pitch. 6

Received a late booking but read the game well top stop Forest getting into dangerous positions. 8

3. Joe Anderson - 8

Received a late booking but read the game well top stop Forest getting into dangerous positions. 8

Gave a few loose passes away but was able to recover as Sunderland took control in the second half. 6

4. Ben Crompton - 6

Gave a few loose passes away but was able to recover as Sunderland took control in the second half. 6

Nottingham ForestSunderlandBlack Cats