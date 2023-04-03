Sunderland player rating photos: Who impressed for U21s side against Nottingham Forest - including three 8s
Sunderland Under-21s won their final home game of the season after a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest at Eppleton CW – but how did each player fare for Graeme Murty’s side?
Dennis Cirkin, who has recently returned from a concussion injury, and Joe Anderson both played the full 90 minutes for the young Black Cats in the Premier League 2, Division 2, fixture.
Second-half goals from Ellis Taylor and Ben Middlemas gave the young Black Cats all three points, after Tom Watson’s opener and an equaliser from Forest’s Oli Hammond in the first 45 minutes.
Here’s how each player fared: