Manchester United have reportedly agreed on terms with Granada for Facundo Pellistri to join the Spanish club on loan - which could mean Sunderland target Amad stays at Old Trafford this month.

The Black Cats have been tracking Amad's situation since his impressive loan spell at the Stadium of Light last term, yet the 21-year-old suffered a knee injury in pre-season. Sunderland's sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said last week the club remain interested in re-signing the forward but admitted it may not be possible.

It was reported earlier this month that United plan to keep Amad for the second half of the season, with 18 months left on his contract and a club option of an extra year - which would extend the deal until 2026.

Jadon Sancho's loan move to Borussia Dortmund has reduced United's wide options, while journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported Granada have agreed terms to sign Pellistri on loan, with a deal now dependent on Erik ten Hag going the 'green light.'

Despite United's lack of wide players, Amad was an unused substitute for Sunday's FA Cup win over Newport, with Marcus Rashford also absent and 19-year-old Omari Forson coming off the bench. The decision will raise further questions about Amad's immediate future with the Premier League club.

Amad has previously dismissed reports that he could sign for Championship club Middlesbrough on loan, stating: "If I had to come back on loan to the Championship, it would be Sunderland and not anywhere else."