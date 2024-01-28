Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland youngster James McConnell was handed his Liverpool debut by Jurgen Klopp in the FA Cup against Norwich City on Sunday evening.

McConnell joined Liverpool from Sunderland at under-15 level, one of a number of impressive and high-profile youngsters to depart the Stadium of Light under the ownership of Madrox following the club's relegation to League One.

The 19-year-old Morpeth-born midfielder signed a professional contract with the club shortly after his 17th birthday, with his stay extended in October 2022 after he agreed another long-term deal. McConnell started for Liverpool against Norwich City in the FA Cup and managed to chip in with an assist for Curtis Jones.

The former Sunderland man was brought off in the 79th minute for Luis Diaz as Liverpool ran our 5-2 winners against Championship opposition.

Amad left on bench as Manchester United survive scare

Amad Diallo was left on the bench by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag as his side survived a scare to win against Newport County in the FA Cup.

The Red Devils were 2-0 up away from home after goals from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo but were pegged back to 2-2 by the League Two side with strikes from Bryn Morris and Will Evans levelling the scores.

