Sunderland have been linked with a loan move for Arsenal winger Charles Sagoe Jr in the final few days of the transfer window.

The 19-year-old has made just one senior appearance for Arsenal's first team in the Carabao Cup this season and has predominantly played for the Gunners' under-21s side. Yet the teenager was withdrawn from Arsenal's under-21s squad to face Wolves on Friday and is reportedly set to leave on loan.

It's been claimed that multiple clubs have been tracking Sagoe Jr this month, with Sunderland said to be interested. The Black Cats have been without winger Patrick Roberts in recent weeks due to a calf injury, while Alex Pritchard's future is in significant down after the playmaker withdrew from the squad before Saturday's match against Stoke.

Jewison Bennette is also set to join Greek side Aris Thessaloniki on loan, with the 19-year-old winger hoping to gain regular first-team football during the second half of the season.

“Jewi is a player that I’ve got a lot of hope for in the future if I’m honest, but he’s got a need to play," said Beale after the Stoke match. "Also, with his national team in the background and the tournaments they’ve got coming up he needs to go and play and play now.