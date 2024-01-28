Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the players prepared for kick-off at the Stadium of Light ahead of Sunderland's Championship fixture against Stoke, Black Cats boss Michael Beale passed on some final instructions to Abdoullah Ba.

The 20-year-old Frenchman was one of two players recalled to the starting XI after the side's chastening 1-0 defeat against Hull, starting on the right flank with Patrick Roberts and Alex Pritchard unavailable.

While it's still not entirely clear what Ba's best position is, the playmaker has predominantly been deployed on the right this season. At times he's looked ready to kick on in that position, like when he started five successive matches in August and September, yet there have also been games where he's gone missing.

That is understandable given this is only the player's second full season in England, following his move from Le Havre AC in 2022. Yet, after impressing against Ipswich earlier this month, Ba was one of Sunderland's standout players again against Stoke, this time helping his team claim three valuable points.

Ba may not look to dribble past opponents as regularly as Roberts and fellow winger Jack Clarke, yet his quick feet and ability to pick out teammates have helped him register three assists in Sunderland's last three matches - with two coming against Stoke. While the Black Cats have been reliant on Clarke playing on the left this season, Ba was able to provide width on the opposite flank, with Sunderland taking advantage of space left by the Potters' attacking approach.

Ba's first assist also showed his instinct to drift inside and provide an additional goal threat, as well as his bravery, heading the ball back across goal for Mason Burstow to open the scoring. Sunderland benefited again when Ba found space in the box to score his third goal of the season, following an excellent run from Clarke. The Frenchman subsequently set up Pierre Ekwah for Sunderland's third after another probing run down the right.

