Chelsea loanee Mason Burstow explains Sunderland relief after goal against Stoke City
Reaction from Sunderland striker Mason Burstow after the Black Cats' 3-1 win over Stoke City at the Stadium of Light.
Mason Burstow says it's a massive weight off his shoulders after scoring his first goal for Sunderland.
The 20-year-old striker joined the Black Cats on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea in September but didn't score in his first 13 Championship appearances.
Burstow was recalled to Sunderland's starting XI for their 3-1 win over Stoke and opened the scoring just before half-time at the Stadium of Light.
Asked if it was a weight off his shoulders, Burstow replied: "Massively. I've kept working on the training ground since I've come here so to finally score is massive.""
He added: "It's been frustrating coming out of the team. Obviously I want to play every week but there are other nines that need to play as well. We are all working hard to get in the team and to score so it's been healthy competition and today's been my chance."
The win over Stoke moved Sunderland back up to seventh in the Championship table, behind sixth-place Coventry on goal difference. Michael Beale's side will now prepare for next weekend's trip to Middlesbrough, with Burstow hoping to kick on after his first goal for the Black Cats.
"I think it's 17 games left now," said the striker. "We are going to work hard to get into those play-off spots, and kick on and try and get promoted. Everyone needs to step up. We have a week until the next game and will be back on the training pitch working as hard as we can."