Mason Burstow says it's a massive weight off his shoulders after scoring his first goal for Sunderland.

The 20-year-old striker joined the Black Cats on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea in September but didn't score in his first 13 Championship appearances.

Burstow was recalled to Sunderland's starting XI for their 3-1 win over Stoke and opened the scoring just before half-time at the Stadium of Light.

Asked if it was a weight off his shoulders, Burstow replied: "Massively. I've kept working on the training ground since I've come here so to finally score is massive.""

He added: "It's been frustrating coming out of the team. Obviously I want to play every week but there are other nines that need to play as well. We are all working hard to get in the team and to score so it's been healthy competition and today's been my chance."

The win over Stoke moved Sunderland back up to seventh in the Championship table, behind sixth-place Coventry on goal difference. Michael Beale's side will now prepare for next weekend's trip to Middlesbrough, with Burstow hoping to kick on after his first goal for the Black Cats.

