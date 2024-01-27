Sunderland got back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Stoke City at the Stadium of Light – but who stood out for Michael Beale’s side?

The Black Cats went ahead on the stroke of half-time when Mason Burstow headed the ball back towards goal and was awarded his first goal as a Sunderland player.

Abdoullah Ba then added a second for the hosts shortly after the interval, before Pierre Ekwah made it 3-0 in the 70th minute. Stoke did manage to pull a goal back when Jenson Seelt diverted the ball into his own net, yet it was too little too late.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light:

1 . Anthony Patterson - 7 Made an important stop from Cundle at an important part in the game, though it was a poor effort in a big opening. Distribution was good, and little he could do about the goal. 7

2 . Jenson Seelt - 6 Unlucky with the goal, an excellent cross from Gooch that he turned into his own net. Stuck at his task well otherwise. 6

3 . Dan Ballard - 6 Generally had the better of Campbell in their duel on another strong showing. The one disappointment was a late yellow card (a tackle he had to make) that moves him now just one booking away from a two-game suspension. 6