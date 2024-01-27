'Exceptional': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Stoke win - including two 9s
Sunderland got back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Stoke City at the Stadium of Light – but who stood out for Michael Beale’s side?
The Black Cats went ahead on the stroke of half-time when Mason Burstow headed the ball back towards goal and was awarded his first goal as a Sunderland player.
Abdoullah Ba then added a second for the hosts shortly after the interval, before Pierre Ekwah made it 3-0 in the 70th minute. Stoke did manage to pull a goal back when Jenson Seelt diverted the ball into his own net, yet it was too little too late.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light: