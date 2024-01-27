News you can trust since 1873
Anthony Patterson playing for Sunderland. Photo: Frank Reid
Anthony Patterson playing for Sunderland. Photo: Frank Reid

'Exceptional': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Stoke win - including two 9s

Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ 3-1 win over Stoke City at the Stadium of Light.
By Phil Smith
Published 27th Jan 2024, 17:14 GMT

Sunderland got back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Stoke City at the Stadium of Light – but who stood out for Michael Beale’s side?

The Black Cats went ahead on the stroke of half-time when Mason Burstow headed the ball back towards goal and was awarded his first goal as a Sunderland player.

Abdoullah Ba then added a second for the hosts shortly after the interval, before Pierre Ekwah made it 3-0 in the 70th minute. Stoke did manage to pull a goal back when Jenson Seelt diverted the ball into his own net, yet it was too little too late.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light:

Made an important stop from Cundle at an important part in the game, though it was a poor effort in a big opening. Distribution was good, and little he could do about the goal. 7

1. Anthony Patterson - 7

Made an important stop from Cundle at an important part in the game, though it was a poor effort in a big opening. Distribution was good, and little he could do about the goal. 7

Unlucky with the goal, an excellent cross from Gooch that he turned into his own net. Stuck at his task well otherwise. 6

2. Jenson Seelt - 6

Unlucky with the goal, an excellent cross from Gooch that he turned into his own net. Stuck at his task well otherwise. 6

Generally had the better of Campbell in their duel on another strong showing. The one disappointment was a late yellow card (a tackle he had to make) that moves him now just one booking away from a two-game suspension. 6

3. Dan Ballard - 6

Generally had the better of Campbell in their duel on another strong showing. The one disappointment was a late yellow card (a tackle he had to make) that moves him now just one booking away from a two-game suspension. 6

Made an absolutely crucial goal line clearance at 0-0, Bae Jun-Ho’s effort was goal bound and could have changed the entire complexion of the game. 7

4. Luke O’Nien - 7

Made an absolutely crucial goal line clearance at 0-0, Bae Jun-Ho's effort was goal bound and could have changed the entire complexion of the game. 7

