Michael Beale has insisted that Jewison Bennette has a long-term future at Sunderland as he prepares to seal a loan move to Greek side Aris FC.

The deal is yet to be officially confirmed but it is understood that the 19-year-old has flown out to conclude negotiations this weekend. There is not expected to be option to buy clause as part of the deal, with Beale saying that the Costa Rican international will get a chance to stake a claim for regular minutes on Wearside during pre-season.

“Jewi is a player that I’ve got a lot of hope for in the future if I’m honest, but he’s got a need to play," Beale said.

"Also, with his national team in the background and the tournaments they’ve got coming up he needs to go and play and play now.

“I came in and the boy was probably looking to get a loan to give himself some regular football. But, come pre-season, Jewi will be back in the building. I’ve seen a lot that I like with Jewi so he’s a player for the future for us, for sure. It's not a loan to send someone away, it’s a loan to allow someone to play and get some oxygen to build up his confidence again.”

Beale also said that he does not believe Adil Aouchiche or Jay Matete will be absent for too long, after both missed out on a place in a very youthful matchday squad for the 3-1 win over Stoke City. Beale remains hopeful that the club will make additions to their squad before the transfer deadline closes on Thursday night.

"Looking at my board [in the office] yesterday you're think woah, we've got quite a few missing for various reasons," Beale said.