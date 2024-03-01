Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leo Hjelde says it’s been easy to settle in at Sunderland despite changes to the club’s coaching staff.

Hjelde signed for the Black Cats from Leeds, where he’d made just one league appearance in the first half of the campaign, in January and has started five consecutive Championship fixtures since the move. During the defender’s short time at the club, Sunderland have parted company with head coach Michael Beale, with interim boss Mike Dodds taking charge of the side until the end of the season, yet Hjelde believes the team are ready to kick on.

“It’s been an enjoyable month, obviously a lot of change to say the least,” Hjelde told Sunderland’s website. “It’s been very enjoyable, getting game time. The results haven’t always been with us but I think we are getting to a place now where it’s going to get better.

“I think bodywise your body is not used to playing twice or three times in a week. Just getting out on the pitch and getting ready for games is the biggest thing for me. I’ve done well so far and can hopefully just keep going.

“Definitely I’ve had sore hammys here and there and a bit of an ankle problem, but for me it’s very enjoyable. That’s what you dream about doing, playing as many games as you can is the best thing.”

At 20-years-old, Hjlede has joined a young Sunderland squad, making it easier to settle in. “The group didn’t disappoint me at all,” he added. “It’s a very young group, very open and made it really easy to settle in. For me it feels like I’ve been here for a long time now. I think that’s a good thing as well to feel a part of the group.”

After three consecutive defeats, Sunderland have drifted eight points behind sixth-place Hull with 12 games remaining. The Black Cats are preparing to face play-off challengers Norwich this weekend, with David Wagner’s side unbeaten in five league games.