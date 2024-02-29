Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland youngster Tom Lavery says his call-up to Mike Dodds' senior squads last weekend was a "dream come true".

The 18-year-old Academy of Light graduate was named in the Black Cats' matchday squad to face Swansea City in the Championship last Saturday and watched from the bench as his teammates succumbed to a 2-1 loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to Sunderland's website, Lavery said: “It was a dream come true when I found out. The result didn’t go our way but the whole experience for me was top. Just being on the pitch at half time and seeing the fans clapping and then when I’m warming up it was a great experience and I’m hoping to get more in the future and I’m looking forward to it.”

“Last Friday morning I was training with the U21s and then Doddsy put me in the small-sided game for the first team and I thought that would be to just to make up the numbers and stuff like that," Lavery, who joined at the age of nine years old added.

"He pulled me over and mentioned that he was impressed by me this season and said he wanted to put me on the bench for the first team. My initial reaction was I was shocked. I think I said something like ‘you’re joking’ but honestly I was so happy.

"“I was straight on to my dad. I think he thought I was joking as well. All the hard work has paid off as I’ve been here since I was nine. So every age group and eventually getting on the first team bench, it’s a dream come true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My grandad used to bring me to football every single time. When he heard that, I think he was more happy than me. He was so happy that everything has paid off.