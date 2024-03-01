Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mike Dodds has hinted that Chris Rigg is closing in on his first Championship start for Sunderland after being impressed with the youngster in training this week.

Rigg has come off the bench and impressed in Sunderland's last three home fixtures and impressed, and with a challenging run of three games in seven days, Dodds has hinted that the 16-year-old is close to being given a major opportunity to impress further. Adil Aouchiche is also in line for more game time as Dodds looks to manage the workload of Jobe Bellingham, Pierre Ekwah and Dan Neil.

"Adil and Riggy are good footballers and we are going to have to shuffle the pack for these games just to manage the sheer intensity of them," Dodds said.

'It's such a difficult one because you always have one eye on the next game [Leicester] but ultimately you have to get a positive result on Saturday and then see where you are after that. They could start on Saturday, potentially.

"Riggy in particular, his training level has increased.. he's trained really, really well this week so I don't think he's a million miles away of getting a start for us. We'll see how the next few games go."